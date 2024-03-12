Australia business conditions improved in February as the economy remained resilient at the start of the year, but confidence weakened to remain stuck at a low level, survey results from NAB showed on Tuesday. The business conditions index rose three points to 10 in February. The index exceeded the long-run average.
