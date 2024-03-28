Australia’s retail sales expanded in February as Taylor Swift concerts lifted spending on clothing, merchandise, accessories and dining out, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. Retail sales increased 0.3 percent in February, following a 1.1 percent rise in January and a fall of 2.1 percent in December. Sales were forecast to climb 0.4 percent.
