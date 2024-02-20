Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it is not unreasonable for the markets to expect interest rate cuts this year. The BoE does not endorse the market curve, Bailey told lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee. The governor said U.K. inflation need not fall to the 2 percent target in order to cut interest rate.
