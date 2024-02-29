Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of February, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Thursday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slipped to 44.0 in February from 46.0 in January, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to 48.0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Pull Back Sharply In January - February 29, 2024
- Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Dips To Lowest Level Since July - February 29, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.3% In January, In Line With Estimates - February 29, 2024