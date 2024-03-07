China’s exports growth accelerated more than expected in the first two months of this year on the back of improving global demand despite the geopolitical tensions. Exports registered an annual increase of 7.1 percent in the January to February period after expanding 2.3 percent in December, data from the Customs Office revealed Thursday. Shipments were expected to gain 1.9 percent.
