The U.S. Dollar recovered during the week ended March 15, recovering well from the losses posted a week earlier, as prospects for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve faded a bit after hotter than expected consumer price and producer price inflation data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Recovered Last Week As Traders Trim Rate Cut Bets After Hot Inflation Data - March 18, 2024
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Unexpectedly Improves In March - March 18, 2024
- Fed Meeting In Focus Amid Uncertainty About Interest Rate Outlook - March 18, 2024