The European Central Bank left the key interest rates unchanged on Thursday and lowered both the inflation and growth forecast for the euro area for this year. The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, maintained the main refinancing rate, or refi, at 4.50 percent, as expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged From Upwardly Revised Level - March 7, 2024
- ECB Leaves Key Interest Rates Unchanged, Cuts EZ Forecast - March 7, 2024
- UK Halifax House Prices Rise Again In February - March 7, 2024