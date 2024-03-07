The European Central Bank is set to keep its benchmark rates unchanged on Thursday as it awaits strong evidence of receding inflation. The ECB is slated to publish the monetary policy decision at 8.15 am ET. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde holds press conference at 8.45 am ET.
