Final composite Purchasing Managers’ survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday. At 2.45 am ET, France’s statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue industrial production data for January. Output is expected to fall 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.1 percent rise in December.
