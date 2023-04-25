Public sector finance data from the UK is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 22.9 billion in March from GBP 15.8 billion in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due - April 25, 2023
- South Korea Q1 GDP Adds 0.3% - April 24, 2023
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Rivals As Traders Await More Data - April 24, 2023