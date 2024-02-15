The euro area economy is projected to recover slowly this year but inflation is expected to decelerate notably on falling energy prices, the European Commission said in its Winter interim forecast, released Thursday. The single currency bloc is forecast to expand only 0.8 percent this year, which was down from the Autumn forecast of 1.2 percent.
