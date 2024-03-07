Germany’s factory orders declined sharply in January as major orders came to their normal levels after registering a remarkable growth, official data revealed Thursday. New orders in manufacturing posted a monthly decline of 11.3 percent, in contrast to the 12.0 percent increase in December, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a 6.0 percent fall.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Factory Orders Log Sharp Decline - March 7, 2024
- China Exports Growth Exceeds Expectations - March 7, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: ECB Policy Announcement Due - March 7, 2024