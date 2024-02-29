India’s economic growth improved strongly to 8.4 percent year-on-year in the December quarter from 7.6 percent in the previous three months, preliminary estimates from the statistics ministry showed Thursday. Economists had forecast the growth rate to slow to 6.6 percent.
