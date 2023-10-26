The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Japan was worth 4231.14 billion US dollars in 2022, according to official data from the World Bank. The GDP value of Japan represents 1.89 percent of the world economy. GDP in Japan averaged 2904.87 USD Billion from 1960 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 6272.36 USD Billion in 2012 and a record low of 44.31 USD Billion in 1960. The gross domestic product (GDP) measures of national income and output for a given country’s economy. The gross domestic product (GDP) is equal to the total expenditures for all final goods and services produced within the country in a stipulated period of time. This page provides – Japan GDP – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

