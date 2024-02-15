Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area has seen a substantial turnaround in the month of February, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity surged to a positive 5.2 in February from a negative 10.6 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth.
