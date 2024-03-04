While the U.S. economic calendar starts the week off relatively quiet, several key events are likely to attract attention in the coming days.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony is likely to be in focus, as investors on Wall Street analyze the central bank chief’s comments for clues about the outlook for interest rates.
