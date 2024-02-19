Thailand’s economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter adding pressure on the central bank to cut its interest rates amid negative inflation. The economy expanded 1.7 percent on a yearly basis in final quarter of 2023, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. This was faster than the 1.4 percent rise seen in the third quarter.
