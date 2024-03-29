Core inflation in Japan’s capital softened in March but continued to remain above the 2 percent target adding to the dilemma of the Bank of Japan as to how to steer the monetary policy after exiting negative interest rates earlier this month. Core inflation that excludes fresh food eased slightly to 2.4 percent, as expected, from 2.5 percent in February.
