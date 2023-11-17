New residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said housing starts jumped by 1.9 percent during the month. Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also unexpectedly shot up by 1.1 percent.
