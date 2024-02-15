A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed retail sales in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of January. The Commerce Department said retail sales slid by 0.8 percent in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected retail sales to edge down by 0.1 percent.
