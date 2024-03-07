A day ahead of the release the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged from an upwardly revised level in the week ended March 2nd. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 217,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level.
