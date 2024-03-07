UK house prices increased for the fifth consecutive month in February vindicating the view that the property market is on a recovery path. House prices advanced 0.4 percent from January, mortgage lender Halifax reported Thursday. However, the pace of growth eased sharply from 1.2 percent in January, and was also weaker than economists’ forecast for an 0.8 percent increase.
