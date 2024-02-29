British mortgage approvals increased to a 15-month high at the start of the year, signalling that the impact of higher interest rates is fading in the property market. Mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to 55,200 in January from 51,500 in December, the Bank of England said Thursday. Approvals were the highest since October 2022.
