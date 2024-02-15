In a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the British economy slipped into a mild recession at the end of 2023, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Gross domestic product declined 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1 percent fall in the prior period. Economists had forecast another 0.1 percent fall for the fourth quarter.
