European stocks are slightly higher in cautious trade on Friday, with investors reacting to quarterly earnings updates and looking ahead to interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, due next week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Major European Markets Up Slightly In Cautious Trade - January 27, 2023
- DAX Rises As Growth Euphoria Dims Rate Hike Fears - January 27, 2023
- European Markets Seen Extending Gains - January 27, 2023