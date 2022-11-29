Transaction Expected to Close in the First Quarter of 2023

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the Company’s pending acquisition by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”, NYSE: APO), together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company (“J.F. Lehman”) and Hill City Capital (“Hill City”) at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

“We are pleased to receive overwhelming support from Atlas Air Worldwide shareholders, who recognize this transaction provides compelling value to them while giving us the opportunity to execute our strategic plan,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “This is another step forward to completing the transaction as we advance our leadership in airfreight and deliver high-quality services to our customers around the world.”

As announced previously, the transaction was unanimously approved by the Atlas Board of Directors, which recommended that Atlas shareholders approve the transaction. Approximately 99.3% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the adoption of the merger agreement, which represented approximately 80.9% of the outstanding shares of Company common stock. The final voting results will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Atlas with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company expects to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing, Atlas Air Worldwide will become a privately held company and shares of Atlas Air Worldwide common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In the asset management business, Apollo seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, Apollo’s investing expertise across its fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of its clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, Apollo’s retirement services business, it specializes in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Apollo’s patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses it invests in, its team members, and the communities it impacts, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

About J.F. Lehman & Company

J.F. Lehman & Company is a private equity investment firm focused on the aerospace, defense, maritime and environmental sectors. This investment strategy reflects the firm’s deep experience in and commitment to these sectors since the firm’s founding three decades ago. Headquartered in New York, NY, the firm currently has approximately $3 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

About Hill City Capital

Hill City Capital is an investment firm led by Chief Investment Officer Chip Frazier. With investment research focused primarily in Industrial, Aerospace and Transportation, Hill City’s investment strategy is characterized by a long-duration investment horizon, a rigorous fundamental investment process and active engagement with management. Hill City Capital was founded in 2019, with its principal place of business is Boston, MA.

