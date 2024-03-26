Congressional leaders are weighing the best way to aid in recovery efforts in Maryland following Tuesday’s nautical disaster.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland collapsed into the Baltimore harbor following a “ship strike” early Tuesday morning.
Top lawmakers are keeping abreast of the mass casualty event and remain open to providing any aid needed by local officials, Fox has learned.
“We are quickly working to address th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee Senate adds more transparency to bill that would keep tourism records secret for 10 years - March 26, 2024
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expected to announce wealthy female entrepreneur as vice presidential running mate - March 26, 2024
- Baltimore bridge collapse: Congressional leaders considering federal assistance - March 26, 2024