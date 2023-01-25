Fourth-quarter 2022 and full-year earnings call and webcast are Wednesday, Feb. 8

RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend at a meeting held Jan. 25, 2023. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 14, 2023, will receive $0.625 per share, payable March 1, 2023.

This dividend announcement marks 81 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

The company also confirms that it will release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings after the market closes Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results.

Access the webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “News and Events,” and “Events & Presentations,” and click on “Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call,” or access the call directly through one of the options provided below.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId552098c64704d7083756748f03fb26e until the call is completed. Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

Access a listen-only webcast player and presentation slides directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9fxxp2tu. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

