Dr. David Bearss, an oncology researcher and biotech start-up founder, spoke with CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies on the future of oncology therapeutics

LEHI, Utah, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, reported that CEO Ryan Davies spoke with oncology researcher and biotech trailblazer Dr. David Bearss on his experience with cancer therapeutics and advice for young biotechnology companies.

David Bearss, Ph.D., University of Texas Health Science Center, Co-Director of the Center of Investigational Therapeutics and Associate Professor at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and Department of Oncological Services. Dr. Bearss started his career in biotech with his B.S. in Human Biology from BYU. After receiving his Ph.D., Dr. Bearss started at the Cancer Therapy Research Center; later, he became Co-Director of Genetically Modified Mice at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. Dr. Bearss was an Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona’s Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology before leaving academia for private industry. Dr. Bearss was the Co-Founder and CSO of MonoGen Pharmaceuticals. Before becoming VP, CSO, and Chief Scientist of SuperGen, Dr. Bearss sold MonoGen. Over his academic career, Dr. Bearss trained 20 postdoctoral fellows, published 40 manuscripts and publications, authored 3 book chapters, and is listed as an inventor on 25 patents.

Dr. Bearss touched on some of his recent work regarding cancer therapy: “We’ve discovered we have a mechanism to turn off a specific type of chronic inflammatory signaling.” During the discussion, Dr. Bearss noted that targeting this pathway can target specific types of cancer. Before closing, Dr. Bearss advised young biotech companies, “You need to follow what the science is telling you. You can’t pound a round peg into a square hole.”

CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies noted his excitement to speak with biotechnology leader Dr. David Bearss, “Dr. Bearss brings decades of cancer research experience to the table. As a company focused on the immunology side of cancer treatment, Dr. Bearss’ years of experience and advice are greatly appreciated.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/EMohSGJWZBQ

For more information about CancerVax, please visit http://www.cancervax.com/.

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVAX, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

communications@CancerVAX.com