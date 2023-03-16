Washington, D.C., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In order to facilitate cooperation and the development of projects to benefit the countries of the region, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) signed a memorandum of understanding that will strengthen economic, trade and investment relations.

The agreement was signed by CABEI’s Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, and the Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, Enoh T. Ebong.

During his speech, CABEI’s Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, said: “With this agreement, we reinforce our commitment to promote actions that boost trade throughout the region and increase competitiveness levels, which will translate into better employability opportunities for people.”

USTDA helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority infrastructure projects in emerging economies. USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership-building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

Through this alliance, the Bank will be able to provide different products, in addition to financing, technical assistance, feasibility studies, training, capacity building, and knowledge management activities for the benefit of potential projects in Central America that are of mutual priority between CABEI and USTDA.

Together with its member countries, CABEI works to identify opportunities for attracting investment in strategic sectors, such as sustainable mobility, blue economy, innovation, and technology linked to the trade sector.

About CABEI

CABEI was created in 1960 as the financial arm of the region’s integration and development. Its resources are continuously invested in projects with developmental impact to reduce poverty and inequality, strengthen regional integration, and the competitive insertion of its members in the global economy, with special attention to environmental sustainability. CABEI is headquartered in Tegucigalpa with offices throughout Central America.

