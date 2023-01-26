RENTON, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $3.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $2.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $13.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The provision for loan losses was the primary reason for the decrease in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a result of the quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $500,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $400,000 recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The provision in the current quarter was primarily attributable to growth in loans receivable, while the recapture in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the net impact of changes in the loan portfolio mix, loan downgrades and changes in impairment status.
“Our residential lending division continued to exceed expectations, resulting in growth of $26.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, bringing year-to-date growth to $90.7 million in one-to-four family residential loan balances, despite a rapidly increasing interest rate environment throughout the year,” noted Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO. “This growth was fairly evenly distributed between owner occupied homes and non-owner occupied investment properties, with growth of $48.5 million and $42.3 million, respectively. In addition, I am very proud of the efforts of our credit underwriting teams and the focus on credit quality throughout the bank, with nonperforming asset and loan delinquency balances approximating $200,000 on total loans receivable of $1.2 billion,” continued Kiley.
“Finally, I am pleased to report that during a year when many financial institutions saw deterioration in their book value per share, ours increased to $17.57 at December 31, 2022, compared to $17.30 one year ago,” concluded Kiley.
Highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022:
- Net loans receivable increased by $23.7 million in the quarter to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, on continued strength in one-to-four family residential, construction/land, and classic, collectible and other auto loans.
- The Bank increased its reliance on brokered deposits to fund its asset growth in the quarter, while also increasing noninterest-bearing demand deposits by $1.1 million in the quarter and $2.2 million year over year.
- The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.57 at December 31, 2022, compared to $17.30 at both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
- The Company repurchased 84,981 shares at an average price of $16.43 per share during the year, an amount equal to approximately 1.0% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022.
- The Company paid regular quarterly cash dividends to shareholders totaling $0.48 per share for the year, a 9.1% increase over the prior year.
- The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at December 31, 2022, were 10.3% and 15.6%, respectively compared to 10.4% and 15.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 10.3% and 15.5%, respectively at December 31, 2021.
- Credit quality remained strong as nonperforming assets declined to $193,000, or 0.01% of total assets, and there were only an additional $27,000 in loans over 30 days past due at December 31, 2022.
- Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) at December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter, reducing the recapture of provision for loan losses recognized during the year to $400,000. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Bank recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses.
Deposits totaled $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $20.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to a $55.3 million increase in brokered deposits and $2.0 million increase in demand deposits, partially offset by decreases across all other deposit categories, particularly money market balances. Management continually considers alternatives to increase deposits to fund anticipated asset growth in addition to efforts through its branch network, including wholesale markets, brokered deposits and the national deposit market.
The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Three
Month
Change
|One
Year
Change
|Deposits:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|119,944
|$
|118,842
|$
|117,751
|$
|1,102
|$
|2,193
|Interest-bearing demand
|96,632
|95,767
|97,907
|865
|(1,275
|)
|Savings
|23,636
|24,625
|23,146
|(989
|)
|490
|Money market
|542,388
|572,137
|624,543
|(29,749
|)
|(82,155
|)
|Certificates of deposit, retail
|262,554
|268,528
|294,127
|(5,974
|)
|(31,573
|)
|Brokered deposits
|124,886
|69,537
|–
|55,349
|124,886
|Total deposits
|$
|1,170,040
|$
|1,149,436
|$
|1,157,474
|$
|20,604
|$
|12,566
The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):
|December 31, 2022
|Noninterest-
bearing
demand
|Interest-
bearing
demand
|Savings
|Money
market
|Certificates
of deposit,
retail
|Brokered
deposits
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|King County
|Renton
|$
|35,123
|$
|45,575
|$
|15,515
|$
|279,392
|$
|203,463
|$
|–
|$
|579,068
|Landing
|3,781
|1,720
|143
|18,153
|3,771
|–
|27,568
|Woodinville
|2,925
|3,315
|1,181
|15,648
|10,428
|–
|33,497
|Bothell
|3,363
|1,041
|49
|6,485
|942
|–
|11,880
|Crossroads
|14,455
|3,082
|226
|30,969
|11,667
|–
|60,399
|Kent
|8,162
|11,660
|2
|19,549
|1,023
|–
|40,396
|Kirkland
|10,618
|506
|62
|8,310
|25
|–
|19,521
|Issaquah
|3,342
|1,171
|134
|2,474
|3,408
|–
|10,529
|Total King County
|81,769
|68,070
|17,312
|380,980
|234,727
|–
|782,858
|Snohomish County
|Mill Creek
|6,594
|4,005
|911
|15,445
|5,443
|–
|32,398
|Edmonds
|16,619
|6,191
|766
|33,904
|7,768
|–
|65,248
|Clearview
|5,456
|6,317
|1,653
|23,322
|2,906
|–
|39,654
|Lake Stevens
|3,936
|5,213
|1,390
|36,842
|4,674
|–
|52,055
|Smokey Point
|2,617
|6,330
|1,391
|46,486
|6,012
|–
|62,836
|Total Snohomish County
|35,222
|28,056
|6,111
|155,999
|26,803
|–
|252,191
|Pierce County
|University Place
|2,192
|96
|1
|3,953
|672
|–
|6,914
|Gig Harbor
|761
|410
|212
|1,456
|352
|–
|3,191
|Total Pierce County
|2,953
|506
|213
|5,409
|1,024
|–
|10,105
|Brokered deposits
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|124,886
|124,886
|Total deposits
|$
|119,944
|$
|96,632
|$
|23,636
|$
|542,388
|$
|262,554
|$
|124,886
|$
|1,170,040
|September 30, 2022
|Noninterest-
bearing
demand
|Interest-
bearing
demand
|Savings
|Money
market
|Certificates
of deposit,
retail
|Brokered
deposits
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|King County
|Renton
|$
|36,797
|$
|43,129
|$
|16,483
|$
|301,912
|$
|209,504
|$
|–
|$
|607,825
|Landing
|4,345
|2,586
|155
|20,301
|4,089
|–
|31,476
|Woodinville
|3,033
|3,714
|1,208
|19,514
|9,799
|–
|37,268
|Bothell
|3,287
|1,045
|54
|7,307
|1,694
|–
|13,387
|Crossroads
|13,047
|4,225
|49
|38,668
|9,228
|–
|65,217
|Kent
|6,323
|13,945
|4
|19,843
|1,499
|–
|41,614
|Kirkland
|9,101
|365
|42
|7,297
|25
|–
|16,830
|Issaquah
|3,396
|1,480
|60
|3,037
|2,295
|–
|10,268
|Total King County
|79,329
|70,489
|18,055
|417,879
|238,133
|–
|823,885
|Snohomish County
|Mill Creek
|7,153
|2,727
|904
|23,527
|5,626
|–
|39,937
|Edmonds
|16,209
|6,284
|901
|34,719
|8,935
|–
|67,048
|Clearview
|5,143
|5,957
|1,662
|26,923
|2,873
|–
|42,558
|Lake Stevens
|4,977
|5,233
|1,471
|40,297
|4,975
|–
|56,953
|Smokey Point
|3,430
|4,452
|1,422
|23,527
|7,066
|–
|39,897
|Total Snohomish County
|36,912
|24,653
|6,360
|148,993
|29,475
|–
|246,393
|Pierce County
|University Place
|1,879
|108
|2
|3,883
|670
|–
|6,542
|Gig Harbor
|722
|517
|208
|1,382
|250
|–
|3,079
|Total Pierce County
|2,601
|625
|210
|5,265
|920
|–
|9,621
|Brokered deposits
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|69,537
|69,537
|Total deposits
|$
|118,842
|$
|95,767
|$
|24,625
|$
|572,137
|$
|268,528
|$
|69,537
|$
|1,149,436
Net loans receivable totaled $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.10 billion at December 31, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, new originations of one-to-four family residential loans, construction/land and classic, collectible and other auto loans outpaced total loan repayments in the quarter. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.15 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.13 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.11 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the average balance of net loans receivable was $1.13 billion, compared to $1.10 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The ALLL represented 1.29% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.27% at September 30, 2022, and 1.40% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2021.
There were $193,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $232,000 at September 30, 2022, and none at December 31, 2021. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, or December 31, 2021.
The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Dec 31,
|Three
Month
|One
Year
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Nonperforming loans:
|One-to-four family residential
|$
|─
|$
|39
|$
|─
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|─
|Consumer
|193
|193
|─
|─
|193
|Total nonperforming loans
|193
|232
|─
|(39
|)
|193
|OREO
|─
|─
|─
|─
|─
|Total nonperforming assets (1)
|$
|193
|$
|232
|$
|─
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|193
|Nonperforming assets as a percent
|of total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans (“TDRs”) as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Company’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms for the periods presented.
The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. TDRs totaled $1.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $2.1 million at December 31, 2021. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.
Net interest income totaled $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the continued increase in market interest rates due to the ongoing increases to the targeted federal funds rate, which increased 125 basis points during the fourth calendar quarter of 2022, and increased competition for deposits, partially offset by higher interest income on loans, including fees, and investments. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income totaled $48.4 million, compared to $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the increase in interest income on loans and investments outpaced the increase in interest expense on liabilities.
Total interest income was $17.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarters was primarily due to an improvement in the average loan yield to 5.19% from 4.77% and 4.44% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, due in large part to recent increases in short term interest rates that increased our returns from LIBOR and Prime based variable rate loans and variable rate investment securities.
Total interest expense was $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 0.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market balances and the continued use of higher cost brokered deposits and wholesale sources to meet our funding needs. Advances from the FHLB decreased to $145.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $150.0 million at September 30, 2022, and increased from $95.0 million at December 31, 2021. Currently, $95.0 million of our FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements have a weighted average remaining term of 47 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.05%. The average cost of borrowings was 2.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 1.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The net interest margin was 3.52% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was due primarily to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing more than the yields on interest-earnings assets, with a 70-basis point increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.63% from 0.93%, partially offset by a 48-basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.91% from 4.43%.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, totaled $695,000, compared to $778,000 for the quarter ended September 31, 2022, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to lower wealth management revenue, and lower loan related fees. The decrease in the current quarter as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily reflects reduced loan fees, in addition to a reduction in wealth management revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income declined $639,000 to $3.2 million, from $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, due primarily to lower loan related fees as loan prepayment penalties declined by $425,000, along with a decline of $182,000 in wealth management revenue in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior year.
Noninterest expense totaled $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to a $440,000 decline in salaries and employee benefits due in part to the maturity of the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, resulting in no associated compensation expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $430,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Effective January 1, 2023, this ESOP benefit was replaced by a new profit-sharing contribution and other enhancements to the Bank’s 401(k) plan for all eligible employees. The Company expects that the associated expenses will generally be in line with the previous ESOP related expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily reflects the absence of expenses related to the matured ESOP, partially offset by higher other general and administrative expenses and professional fees. The increase year over year was due primarily to higher expenses across all categories except net OREO related expenses, regulatory assessments and data processing fees, which were lower.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|Assets
| Dec 31,
2022
| Sep 30,
2022
| Dec 31,
2021
|Three
Month
Change
|One
Year
Change
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|7,722
|$
|9,684
|$
|7,246
|(20.3
|)%
|6.6
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|16,598
|15,227
|66,145
|9.0
|(74.9
|)
|Investments available-for-sale, at fair value
|217,977
|221,278
|168,948
|(1.5
|)
|29.0
|Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|2,444
|2,438
|2,432
|0.2
|0.5
|Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,227, $14,726, and $15,657 respectively
|1,167,083
|1,143,348
|1,103,461
|2.1
|5.8
|Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost
|7,512
|7,712
|5,465
|(2.6
|)
|37.5
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,513
|6,261
|5,285
|4.0
|23.2
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,597
|2,355
|850
|10.3
|205.5
|Premises and equipment, net
|21,192
|21,608
|22,440
|(1.9
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net
|36,286
|36,064
|35,210
|0.6
|3.1
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|12,280
|13,605
|3,628
|(9.7
|)
|238.5
|Right of use asset (“ROU”), net
|3,275
|3,260
|3,646
|0.5
|(10.2
|)
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|0.0
|0.0
|Core deposit intangible, net
|548
|582
|684
|(5.8
|)
|(19.9
|)
|Total assets
|$
|1,502,916
|$
|1,484,311
|$
|1,426,329
|1.3
|%
|5.4
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|119,944
|$
|118,842
|$
|117,751
|0.9
|%
|1.9
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,050,096
|1,030,594
|1,039,723
|1.9
|1.0
|Total deposits
|1,170,040
|1,149,436
|1,157,474
|1.8
|1.1
|Advances from the FHLB
|145,000
|150,000
|95,000
|(3.3
|)
|52.6
|Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|3,051
|5,033
|2,909
|(39.4
|)
|4.9
|Lease liability, net
|3,454
|3,441
|3,805
|0.4
|(9.2
|)
|Accrued interest payable
|328
|185
|112
|77.3
|192.9
|Other liabilities
|20,683
|18,326
|9,150
|12.9
|126.0
|Total liabilities
|1,342,556
|1,326,421
|1,268,450
|1.2
|5.8
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
|–
|–
|–
|n/a
|n/a
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,127,595 shares at December 31 2022, 9,127,595 shares at September 30 2022,
and 9,125,759 shares at December 31, 2021
|91
|91
|91
|0.0
|0.0
|Additional paid-in capital
|72,424
|72,295
|72,298
|0.2
|0.2
|Retained earnings
|95,059
|92,928
|86,162
|2.3
|10.3
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|(7,214
|)
|(7,424
|)
|174
|(2.8
|)
|(4,246.0
|)
|Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares
|–
|–
|(846
|)
|n/a
|(100.0
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|160,360
|157,890
|157,879
|1.6
|1.6
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,502,916
|$
|1,484,311
|$
|1,426,329
|1.3
|%
|5.4
|%
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
2022
| Sep 30,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Three
Month
Change
|One
Year
Change
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|15,042
|$
|13,618
|$
|12,398
|10.5
|%
|21.3
|%
|Investments
|2,032
|1,609
|804
|26.3
|152.7
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|205
|125
|19
|64.0
|978.9
|Dividends on FHLB Stock
|89
|83
|85
|7.2
|4.7
|Total interest income
|17,368
|15,435
|13,306
|12.5
|30.5
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|3,972
|2,326
|1,390
|70.8
|185.8
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|928
|392
|340
|136.7
|172.9
|Total interest expense
|4,900
|2,718
|1,730
|80.3
|183.2
|Net interest income
|12,468
|12,717
|11,576
|(2.0
|)
|7.7
|Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses
|500
|(400
|)
|600
|(225.0
|)
|(16.7
|)
|Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses
|11,968
|13,117
|10,976
|(8.8
|)
|9.0
|Noninterest income
|Net gain on sale of investments
|27
|–
|32
|n/a
|(15.6
|)
|BOLI income
|222
|243
|216
|(8.6
|)
|2.8
|Wealth management revenue
|36
|89
|104
|(59.6
|)
|(65.4
|)
|Deposit related fees
|231
|245
|218
|(5.7
|)
|6.0
|Loan related fees
|172
|195
|551
|(11.8
|)
|(68.8
|)
|Other
|7
|6
|5
|16.7
|40.0
|Total noninterest income
|695
|778
|1,126
|(10.7
|)
|(38.3
|)
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,977
|5,417
|5,374
|(8.1
|)
|(7.4
|)
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,155
|1,188
|1,154
|(2.8
|)
|0.1
|Professional fees
|607
|549
|477
|10.6
|27.3
|Data processing
|634
|675
|689
|(6.1
|)
|(8.0
|)
|Regulatory assessments
|108
|105
|100
|2.9
|8.0
|Insurance and bond premiums
|111
|112
|110
|(0.9
|)
|0.9
|Marketing
|77
|92
|37
|(16.3
|)
|108.1
|Other general and administrative
|997
|876
|775
|13.8
|28.6
|Total noninterest expense
|8,666
|9,014
|8,716
|(3.9
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Income before federal income tax provision
|3,997
|4,881
|3,386
|(18.1
|)
|18.0
|Federal income tax provision
|771
|935
|643
|(17.5
|)
|19.9
|Net income
|$
|3,226
|$
|3,946
|$
|2,743
|(18.2
|)%
|17.6
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.30
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.29
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|9,073,323
|8,981,037
|9,129,724
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|9,149,044
|9,068,541
|9,273,502
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
| One
Year
Change
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|52,935
|$
|50,170
|5.5
|%
|Investments
|5,627
|3,224
|74.5
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|386
|72
|436.1
|Dividends on FHLB Stock
|318
|332
|(4.2
|)
|Total interest income
|59,266
|53,798
|10.2
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,955
|7,216
|24.1
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1,934
|1,603
|20.6
|Total interest expense
|10,889
|8,819
|23.5
|Net interest income
|48,377
|44,979
|7.6
|(Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses
|(400
|)
|300
|(233.3
|)
|Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses
|48,777
|44,679
|9.2
|Noninterest income
|Net gain on sale of investments
|27
|32
|(15.6
|)
|BOLI income
|1,004
|1,107
|(9.3
|)
|Wealth management revenue
|312
|494
|(36.8
|)
|Deposit related fees
|936
|872
|7.3
|Loan related fees
|919
|1,265
|(27.4
|)
|Other
|25
|92
|(72.8
|)
|Total noninterest income
|3,223
|3,862
|(16.5
|)
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,133
|20,237
|4.4
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,776
|4,557
|4.8
|Professional fees
|2,339
|1,899
|23.2
|Data processing
|2,678
|2,692
|(0.5
|)
|Regulatory assessments
|403
|456
|(11.6
|)
|Insurance and bond premiums
|464
|451
|2.9
|Marketing
|303
|154
|96.8
|Other general and administrative
|3,495
|2,921
|19.7
|Total noninterest expense
|35,591
|33,367
|6.7
|Income before federal income tax provision
|16,409
|15,174
|8.1
|Federal income tax provision
|3,169
|2,925
|8.3
|Net income
|$
|13,240
|$
|12,249
|8.1
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.31
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.45
|$
|1.29
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|9,006,369
|9,340,997
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|9,102,283
|9,454,495
The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial real estate:
|Residential:
|Other multifamily
|$
|126,895
|10.7
|%
|$
|132,755
|11.4
|%
|$
|130,146
|11.6
|%
|Total multifamily residential
|126,895
|10.7
|132,755
|11.4
|130,146
|11.6
|Non-residential:
|Office
|84,315
|7.1
|84,768
|7.3
|90,727
|8.1
|Retail
|132,595
|11.2
|137,417
|11.9
|138,463
|12.4
|Mobile home park
|25,420
|2.2
|23,531
|2.0
|20,636
|1.8
|Hotel / motel
|55,471
|4.7
|56,715
|4.9
|64,854
|5.8
|Nursing home
|12,365
|1.0
|12,452
|1.2
|12,713
|1.1
|Warehouse
|19,783
|1.7
|19,934
|1.7
|17,724
|1.6
|Storage
|33,876
|2.9
|34,069
|2.9
|32,990
|2.9
|Other non-residential
|44,057
|3.6
|44,600
|3.9
|41,310
|3.8
|Total non-residential
|407,882
|34.4
|413,486
|35.8
|419,417
|37.5
|Construction/land:
|One-to-four family residential
|52,836
|4.5
|41,606
|3.6
|34,677
|3.1
|Multifamily
|15,501
|1.3
|15,500
|1.3
|37,194
|3.3
|Commercial
|–
|0.0
|–
|0.0
|6,189
|0.6
|Land development
|9,783
|0.8
|15,518
|1.3
|15,395
|1.4
|Total construction/land
|78,120
|6.6
|72,624
|6.2
|93,455
|8.4
|One-to-four family residential:
|Permanent owner occupied
|233,785
|19.8
|221,212
|19.1
|185,320
|16.6
|Permanent non-owner occupied
|242,051
|20.5
|228,223
|19.7
|199,796
|17.8
|Total one-to-four family residential
|475,836
|40.3
|449,435
|38.8
|385,116
|34.4
|Business:
|Aircraft
|2,086
|0.1
|2,335
|0.2
|6,079
|0.5
|Small Business Administration (“SBA”)
|509
|0.1
|520
|0.1
|839
|0.1
|Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”)
|785
|0.1
|1,209
|0.1
|10,849
|1.0
|Other business
|27,991
|2.4
|27,990
|2.4
|28,823
|2.5
|Total business
|31,371
|2.7
|32,054
|2.8
|46,590
|4.1
|Consumer:
|Classic, collectible and other auto
|53,705
|4.6
|47,141
|4.1
|35,861
|3.2
|Other consumer
|8,350
|0.7
|10,478
|0.9
|8,951
|0.8
|Total consumer
|62,055
|5.3
|57,619
|5.0
|44,812
|4.0
|Total loans
|1,182,159
|100.0
|%
|1,157,973
|100.0
|%
|1,119,536
|100.0
|%
|Less:
|Deferred loan (costs) fees, net
|(151
|)
|(101
|)
|418
|ALLL
|15,227
|14,726
|15,657
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,167,083
|$
|1,143,348
|$
|1,103,461
|Concentrations of credit: (1)
|Construction loans as % of total capital
|53.1
|%
|49.1
|%
|59.7
|%
|Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital
|346.9
|%
|354.6
|%
|384.0
|%
(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Performance Ratios: (1)
|Return on assets
|0.86
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.76
|%
|Return on equity
|8.04
|9.88
|7.11
|8.33
|6.79
|Dividend payout ratio
|34.29
|27.40
|38.51
|33.20
|36.67
|Equity-to-assets ratio
|10.67
|10.64
|10.78
|11.15
|11.07
|Tangible equity ratio (2)
|10.58
|10.55
|10.69
|11.05
|10.97
|Net interest margin
|3.52
|3.65
|3.53
|3.43
|3.40
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|117.93
|119.08
|120.21
|119.59
|119.08
|Efficiency ratio
|65.84
|66.80
|72.62
|70.96
|68.62
|Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets
|2.30
|2.43
|2.60
|2.46
|2.42
|Book value per common share
|$
|17.57
|$
|17.30
|$
|17.26
|$
|17.32
|$
|17.30
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|17.41
|17.14
|17.09
|17.15
|17.13
|Capital Ratios: (3)
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.31
|%
|10.43
|%
|10.53
|%
|10.51
|%
|10.34
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|14.37
|14.24
|14.22
|14.08
|14.23
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|14.37
|14.24
|14.22
|14.08
|14.23
|Total capital ratio
|15.62
|15.49
|15.47
|15.33
|15.48
|Asset Quality Ratios: (4)
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|ALLL as a percent of total loans
|1.29
|1.27
|1.33
|1.33
|1.40
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|Allowance for Loan Losses:
|ALLL, beginning of the quarter
|$
|14,726
|$
|15,125
|$
|15,159
|$
|15,657
|$
|15,057
|Provision (recapture of provision)
|500
|(400
|)
|–
|(500
|)
|600
|Charge-offs
|–
|–
|(37
|)
|–
|–
|Recoveries
|1
|1
|3
|2
|–
|ALLL, end of the quarter
|$
|15,227
|$
|14,726
|$
|15,125
|$
|15,159
|$
|15,657
(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Yields and Costs: (1)
|Yield on loans
|5.19
|%
|4.77
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.44
|%
|Yield on investments
|3.64
|2.90
|2.33
|1.96
|1.79
|Yield on interest-earning deposits
|3.31
|2.02
|0.67
|0.15
|0.13
|Yield on FHLB stock
|4.58
|5.56
|4.82
|5.49
|5.89
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|4.91
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.04
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.91
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|1.51
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.53
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|2.46
|1.48
|1.21
|1.28
|1.33
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.63
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.61
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|1.36
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.48
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.48
|0.84
|0.55
|0.51
|0.55
|Average Balances:
|Loans
|$
|1,150,181
|$
|1,132,233
|$
|1,117,079
|$
|1,115,428
|$
|1,108,836
|Investments
|221,180
|220,244
|198,819
|171,685
|178,500
|Interest-earning deposits
|24,608
|24,565
|22,010
|49,857
|56,800
|FHLB stock
|7,710
|5,923
|5,905
|5,467
|5,726
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,403,679
|$
|1,382,965
|$
|1,343,813
|$
|1,342,437
|$
|1,349,862
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,040,357
|$
|1,056,079
|$
|1,013,080
|$
|1,027,507
|$
|1,032,090
|Borrowings
|149,946
|105,272
|104,835
|95,000
|101,522
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,190,303
|1,161,351
|1,117,915
|1,122,507
|1,133,612
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|121,518
|125,561
|131,415
|122,175
|119,142
|Total deposits and borrowings
|$
|1,311,821
|$
|1,286,912
|$
|1,249,330
|$
|1,244,682
|$
|1,252,754
|Average assets
|$
|1,496,125
|$
|1,470,816
|$
|1,431,003
|$
|1,424,054
|$
|1,430,199
|Average stockholders’ equity
|159,120
|158,515
|158,349
|158,756
|160,183
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on assets
|0.91
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.21
|%
|Return on equity
|8.34
|7.65
|5.50
|6.73
|9.86
|Dividend payout ratio
|32.65
|33.59
|45.45
|33.65
|21.53
|Equity-to-assets ratio
|10.67
|11.07
|11.26
|11.65
|12.28
|Tangible equity ratio (1)
|10.58
|10.97
|11.15
|11.53
|12.13
|Net interest margin
|3.54
|3.35
|3.15
|3.19
|3.56
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|119.18
|118.59
|115.62
|113.44
|114.28
|Efficiency ratio
|68.97
|68.32
|72.39
|70.66
|66.88
|Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets
|2.44
|2.35
|2.39
|2.35
|2.40
|Book value per common share
|$
|17.57
|$
|17.30
|$
|16.05
|$
|15.25
|$
|14.35
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|17.41
|17.13
|15.88
|15.07
|14.17
|Capital Ratios: (2)
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.31
|%
|10.34
|%
|10.29
|%
|10.27
|%
|10.37
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|14.37
|14.23
|14.32
|13.13
|13.43
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|14.37
|14.23
|14.32
|13.13
|13.43
|Total capital ratio
|15.62
|15.48
|15.57
|14.38
|14.68
|Asset Quality Ratios: (3)
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.07
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
|0.01
|0.00
|0.18
|0.04
|0.10
|ALLL as a percent of total loans
|1.29
|1.40
|1.36
|1.18
|1.29
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable, net
|0.00
|(0.02
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.45
|)
|Allowance for Loan Losses:
|ALLL, beginning of the year
|$
|15,657
|$
|15,174
|$
|13,218
|$
|13,347
|$
|12,882
|(Recapture of provision) provision
|(400
|)
|300
|1,900
|(300
|)
|(4,000
|)
|Charge-offs
|(37
|)
|–
|(2
|)
|–
|–
|Recoveries
|7
|183
|58
|171
|4,465
|ALLL, end of the year
|$
|15,227
|$
|15,657
|$
|15,174
|$
|13,218
|$
|13,347
(1) Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible equity, tangible, tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(3) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Yields and Costs:
|Yield on loans
|4.69
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.69
|%
|5.15
|%
|5.13
|%
|Yield on investments
|2.77
|1.83
|2.39
|3.11
|2.92
|Yield on interest-earning deposits
|1.28
|0.12
|0.21
|2.15
|1.74
|Yield on FHLB stock
|5.08
|5.29
|4.85
|5.42
|5.24
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|4.33
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.88
|%
|4.83
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|0.87
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.35
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|1.70
|1.39
|1.31
|2.09
|1.92
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.95
|%
|0.78
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.46
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|0.77
|%
|0.64
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.28
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.86
|0.71
|1.32
|1.84
|1.39
|Average Balances:
|Loans
|$
|1,128,835
|$
|1,098,772
|$
|1,120,889
|$
|1,061,367
|$
|995,810
|Investments
|203,165
|176,110
|133,584
|139,354
|141,100
|Interest-earning deposits
|30,176
|60,482
|25,108
|13,634
|11,628
|FHLB stock
|6,256
|6,271
|6,600
|6,684
|8,748
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,368,432
|$
|1,341,635
|$
|1,286,181
|$
|1,221,039
|$
|1,157,286
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,034,351
|$
|1,015,852
|$
|987,069
|$
|946,484
|$
|828,965
|Borrowings
|113,890
|115,466
|125,392
|129,899
|183,667
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,148,241
|1,131,318
|1,112,461
|1,076,383
|1,012,632
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|125,166
|112,484
|75,388
|48,434
|49,461
|Total deposits and borrowings
|$
|1,273,407
|$
|1,243,802
|$
|1,187,849
|$
|1,124,817
|$
|1,062,093
|Average assets
|$
|1,455,739
|$
|1,421,476
|$
|1,361,604
|$
|1,294,164
|$
|1,227,396
|Average stockholders’ equity
|158,685
|160,041
|155,587
|154,092
|151,145
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
|Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|160,360
|$
|157,890
|$
|156,896
|$
|157,757
|$
|157,879
|Less:
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|889
|889
|Core deposit intangible, net
|548
|582
|616
|650
|684
|Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|158,923
|$
|156,419
|$
|155,391
|$
|156,218
|$
|156,306
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|1,502,916
|$
|1,484,311
|$
|1,454,768
|$
|1,415,054
|$
|1,426,329
|Less:
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|889
|889
|Core deposit intangible, net
|548
|582
|616
|650
|684
|Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,501,479
|$
|1,482,840
|$
|1,453,263
|$
|1,413,515
|$
|1,424,756
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|9,127,595
|9,127,595
|9,091,533
|9,107,977
|9,125,759
|Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)
|10.67
|%
|10.64
|%
|10.78
|%
|11.15
|%
|11.07
|%
|Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)
|10.58
|10.55
|10.69
|11.05
|10.97
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|17.57
|$
|17.30
|$
|17.26
|$
|17.32
|$
|17.30
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
|17.41
|17.14
|17.09
|17.15
|17.13
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
|Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|160,360
|$
|157,879
|$
|156,302
|$
|156,319
|$
|153,738
|Less:
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|889
|889
|Core deposit intangible
|548
|684
|824
|968
|1,116
|Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|158,923
|$
|156,306
|$
|154,589
|$
|154,462
|$
|151,733
|Total assets (GAAP)
|1,502,916
|1,426,329
|1,387,669
|1,341,885
|1,252,424
|Less:
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|889
|889
|Core deposit intangible
|548
|684
|824
|968
|1,116
|Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,501,479
|$
|1,424,756
|$
|1,385,956
|$
|1,340,028
|$
|1,250,419
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|9,127,595
|9,125,759
|9,736,875
|10,252,953
|10,710,656
|Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)
|10.67
|%
|11.07
|%
|11.26
|%
|11.65
|%
|12.28
|%
|Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)
|10.58
|10.97
|11.15
|11.53
|12.13
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|17.57
|$
|17.30
|$
|16.05
|$
|15.25
|$
|14.35
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
|17.41
|17.13
|15.88
|15.07
|14.17
For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400
