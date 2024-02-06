Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s Happening?
– Senate Republicans vow to block bipartisan border bill
– Court rejects Trump’s immunity on Jan. 6 charges
– Nevada primary election underway
After weeks of negoti
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden admin sued for hiding John Kerry’s staff, coordination with eco groups - February 6, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Border nonstarter - February 6, 2024
- House Judiciary Committee sues FBI agent for defying subpoena in government, Big Tech collusion probe - February 6, 2024