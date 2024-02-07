A Georgia bill requiring cash bail for 30 crimes, including some that are often misdemeanors, is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk after receiving final approval in the House on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 63 was approved in the Republican-led House by a 97-69 vote after senators passed the measure with a 30-17 vote on Thursday. The bill is in direct opposition to a law championed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018 allowing judges to release most people accused of misdemeanors withou
