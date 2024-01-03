Co-chair says members would be ‘very happy to look over deals that would span a number of years’Good morning. When Dominic Cummings met Rishi Sunak in secret last summer to offer his advice on how Sunak might win the election, he said the prime minister should settle the NHS strikes (presumably by paying staff more). Sunak decided against employing Cummings as his campaigns supremo, but NHS staff were offered better better pay deals and by the end of the year nurses, consultants and other health workers had ceased, or at least paused, strike action. But Sunak has not done enough to satisfy junior doctors in England and this morning they started a six-day strike – the longest in the NHS’s 75-year history.As Denis Campbell reports in his overnight preview, this strike is taking place during what is seen as the busiest week of the year for hospitals. Continue reading…

