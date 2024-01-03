Albanese government would need to couple any increases in unemployment benefits and pensions with savings, experts sayAddressing competition issues and increasing unemployment benefits and pensions are ways the Albanese government could tackle cost-of-living pressures, but they would have to be coupled with savings to avoid reigniting inflation, economists say.The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, on Wednesday said he had asked Treasury and the finance department to develop “further propositions” for providing cost-of-living relief by the May budget. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.