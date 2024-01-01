Doug Barrowman says NCA investigation into Covid ‘VIP lane’ firm is being used to distract from government incompetenceThe disgraced Tory peer Michelle Mone and her husband are being investigated by the UK’s National Crime Agency, the couple have confirmed in a statement in which they claimed they were being “hung out to dry” over the government’s Covid-19 PPE failings.Mone’s husband, Doug Barrowman, accused the government of using the NCA “to threaten criminal proceedings” to make the couple reach a settlement in relation to PPE Medpro, a consortium he led and which is being sued by the UK government for £122m plus costs for “breach of contract and unjust enrichment”. Continue reading…

