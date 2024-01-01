Blaze in Dublin comes less than fortnight after suspected arson attack on vacant Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekersIrish police have been investigating a second fire in less than a fortnight at a building local residents reportedly believed would be used to accommodate asylum seekers.The emergency services were called to the scene at Ringsend area of Dublin in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Number of UK first-time buyers in 2023 was lowest in a decade - January 1, 2024
- ‘Teaching is deeply personal’: Ofsted’s new chief on inspections and schools’ struggles - January 1, 2024
- Number of ‘ghost patients’ registered with NHS GPs up two-thirds since 2018 - January 1, 2024