Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MJ Holdings Inc., a leading cannabis holding company, is pleased to announce successful harvest results at its Amargosa Valley cannabis farm. The yield and quality of harvested plants exceeded expectations.

“We are growing and harvesting with a focus to extract from the trim and create D9 distillate,” said Director of Operations, Al Reasonover, “Our commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly growing methods has not only benefited the environment but also resulted in an increased yield and quality of our cannabis strains.”

The farm employs sustainable and eco-friendly growing methods including natural sunlight and a closed-loop irrigation system. These methods reduce the environmental impact and result in healthier plants and higher-quality cannabis.

In addition to the farm’s success, MJ Holdings Inc. is also proud of the positive economic impact the farm has had on the local community.

“We are dedicated to not only producing top-quality cannabis but also to being a positive force in the communities in which we operate,” added Al Reasonover.

The success at the Amargosa Valley farm validates MJ Holdings Inc.’s commitment to investing in methodology and equipment to enhance quality, volume and consistency.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “potential,” “hope” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Al Reasonover, Director of Operations

Al@mjholdingsinc.com

(574) 360-1973