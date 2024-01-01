In both countries 33% of adults hit the target on a daily basis, with Korea and Israel next highest in OECD figuresOne in three adults in the UK and Ireland consume five or more portions of fruit and vegetables every day, a higher proportion than in any other nation in the developed world, a report suggests.Regular consumption of fruit and veg is associated with improved health outcomes, particularly in lowering the risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer. The World Health Organization recommends eating at least 400g – or five or more portions – each day. Continue reading…

