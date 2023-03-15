Fourth annual report highlights company’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, charitable giving and sustainability

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress , the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the release of its fourth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. Highlights from this year’s report touch on the expansion of key initiatives to ensure the wellbeing of its people, driving community initiatives focused on serving the underrepresented and increasing efforts to minimize its carbon footprint and environmental sustainability. Click here to view the full details of the report.

“Our values were built on the firm belief that in addition to serving our customers, it is our duty to also take care of our employees and support the global community. The work summarized in our 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility report highlights the tangible outcomes achieved when people come together to help each other and support causes that are important to us all,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “While world events such as the war in Ukraine and hate-filled violence continue to weigh heavy in our hearts, I continue to be very proud to work alongside a team of passionate people, each doing their part to drive positive change.”

Highlights from the 2022 CSR report include:

Our People

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) : In addition to launching ENABLE, a group supporting people with differing abilities, Progress ERGs continued to provide a safe place for colleagues to come together to learn and support one another.

: In addition to launching ENABLE, a group supporting people with differing abilities, Progress ERGs continued to provide a safe place for colleagues to come together to learn and support one another. Wellbeing : Progress provided a series of resources geared toward mental, physical and financial wellbeing for employees across geographies. This included career-related training and development as well as programs on inclusive leadership, allyship and psychological safety.

: Progress provided a series of resources geared toward mental, physical and financial wellbeing for employees across geographies. This included career-related training and development as well as programs on inclusive leadership, allyship and psychological safety. Best Employer : In addition to retaining top honors as a Best Employer from Inc., Forbes, The Boston Globe and more, Progress earned a recognition from The Boston Club as one of only nine of the largest 100 publicly traded companies in Massachusetts with a “critical mass of women directors and executive officers.”

Our Global Community

Charitable Donation : Progress donated nearly half a million dollars in donations, supplies, volunteer hours and more to over 130 organizations worldwide. This includes the expansion of its Charitable Giving program, focusing on employee-driven sponsorship.

: Progress donated nearly half a million dollars in donations, supplies, volunteer hours and more to over 130 organizations worldwide. This includes the expansion of its Charitable Giving program, focusing on employee-driven sponsorship. Women in STEM Scholarship series : The company continued its scholarship series, selecting four new recipients in 2022. Since its inception in 2019, Progress has granted scholarships to nine deserving women across the US, India and Bulgaria.

: The company continued its scholarship series, selecting four new recipients in 2022. Since its inception in 2019, Progress has granted scholarships to nine deserving women across the US, India and Bulgaria. Support for the Disadvantaged : Progress has always focused on supporting people and groups that have been unfairly victimized. This continued in 2022 as the company spoke out against all forms of hatred including antisemitism and the tragic mass shootings across the US. The company also supported organizations committed to the Ukraine humanitarian effort, LGBTQ+ rights and more.

Our Planet

Carbon Impact : Progress extended its carbon impact initiative by tracking company vehicle footprints, as well as the impact of servers used in off-site data centers.

: Progress extended its carbon impact initiative by tracking company vehicle footprints, as well as the impact of servers used in off-site data centers. Sustainability : The company advanced sustainability practices by discontinuing the purchase and usage of plastic cups and utensils across Progress offices. It also encouraged employees to make small steps to integrate sustainability into their daily habits.

Progress strives to conduct business in ways that have a positive impact on its people, customers and communities. Its employees are equally committed to building an inclusive corporate culture and are eager to do their part to serve the global community and the planet. That is why the company’s comprehensive CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow, and its leaders have been consistently recognized by industry influencers including MassTLC, TrustRadius and more.

For more information about Progress’ corporate social responsibility initiatives and to access the company’s 2022 CSR Report, visit https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility. To view career opportunities, go to https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

