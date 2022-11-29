15 Health Information Students Selected for National Merit-Based Awards

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation is proud to announce its 2022 scholarship program recipients. As the philanthropic arm of AHIMA, the Foundation has a storied history of providing financial assistance for aspiring and currently enrolled outstanding health information professionals pursuing associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees in health information management or health informatics.

“This Giving Tuesday, we congratulate the recipients of AHIMA Foundation’s 2022 scholarship program and send our gratitude to our generous donors and volunteers for making this program possible annually,” said Anisa Tootla, AHIMA Foundation Executive Director. “We’re able to award 15 deserving students with scholarships commensurate with the cost of an entire course.”

2022 AHIMA FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Walter Reed Society Veteran’s Scholar

Kaitlyn Willy, RHIT

B.S. Health Information Management – Charter Oak State College, New Britain, CT

Merit Scholars – Master’s Degree Programs

Ashley Brondell

M.S. Health Informatics – University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago, IL

Tyler Evans

M.S. Health Informatics – Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

JaMor Hairston

M.S. Health Informatics – University of Alabama, Birmingham, AL

Chase Horton

M.S. Health Informatics – Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Christopher McFarland-Aukema, RHIA

M.S. Health Information Management – Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, OK

Nicole Porter

M.S. Health Informatics – Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IN

Merit Scholars – Bachelor’s Degree Programs

Megan Chavis

B.S. Health Information Administration – Agusta University, Augusta, GA

Jennifer Kim

B.S. Health Informatics and Health Information Management – University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Brandon Mardigal-Corona

B.S. Health Informatics and Health Information Management – University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Amanda Whitley

B.S. Health Information Management – Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, NH

Jessica Ziels, RHIT

B.S. Health Informatics and Health Information Management – University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS

Merit Scholars – Associate’s Degree Programs

Tomiko Case

A.S. Health Information Management – Middlesex Community College, Middletown, CT

Josie Griggs

A.A.S. Health Information Technology – Volunteer State Community College, Gallatin, TN

Kelley Morris

A.S. Health Information Technology – Valencia College, Orlando, FL

“You may think AHIMA Foundation is squarely aimed at providing scholarships for health information students, but it is so much more than that,” said Tootla. “Your support also funds consumer health education and research focused on eliminating the disparities people experience in accessing and engaging with their health information. Now, more than ever, your support is needed.”

To make a tax-deductible donation to AHIMA Foundation, visit https://ahimafoundation.org/make-a-donation/.

About AHIMA Foundation:

AHIMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and philanthropic arm of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) dedicated to empowering people with health information literacy to achieve better health outcomes. Founded in 1962, AHIMA Foundation programs, research, and projects help families make informed health decisions, guide evidence-based healthcare system policies and practices, and educate and train aspiring and current health information professionals. Recognizing that health information is human information, AHIMA Foundation works extensively to convene interdisciplinary stakeholders to identify unmet public health and education needs. Learn more at AHIMAFoundation.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

