Cornville, AZ, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Randy Loveless, a leading healthcare consultant with more than two decades of medical experience, is offering law firms the ability to streamline cases with a medical aspect, saving them time and maximizing payouts for their firms and clients. Randy is the founder and owner of Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting, which provides attorneys with a crucial boost by offering access to in-depth, behind-the-scenes medical expertise. The consultancy’s full range of services helps an ever-growing list of law firms decipher and understand their medical evidence.

Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting provides high quality review and analysis of all medical records in a variety of cases – including personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, mass tort, class action, and criminal cases. The work done by his firm frees up lawyers and their teams to devote their time elsewhere to craft a more robust argument. Services offered include: the creation of Medical Chronologies and Reports, formation of Demand Letters and Brief Summaries of Causation, assistance with preparation for depositions and cross-examinations, identifying and locating expert witnesses, observation and reporting on Independent and Defense Medical Examinations, and more.

“Anyone can request a legal nurse consultant with their case, and we work directly with attorneys to help them win their clients larger settlements,” says Loveless. “There are many examples where we were able to make seemingly hopeless cases very profitable.”

Unfortunately, the field of legal nurse consulting is highly unregulated, which has resulted in many people offering to assist attorneys, despite having very little knowledge and expertise in the legal nurse field. With Loveless’ 25-plus years in the medical industry, his company stands out from the competition, providing hands-on, unbeatable insight from a firm that puts a premium on quality, integrity, and dependability.

“By not only seeing – but actually understanding – the pivotal parts of a medical record, an attorney is armed with the knowledge they need to negotiate higher settlements or win in court. Great legal nurse consultants should also support the attorney by identifying case vulnerabilities and inform them on how opposing counsel may use the records,” says Loveless.

There’s never been a more vital time for the services offered by Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting. Frequent news reports detail the amount of time and effort attorneys are investing in preparing personal injury cases.

“We can change the world of law,” says Loveless. “Attorneys spend far too much of their valuable time trying to parse complicated medical records. Or they outsource the work to lower cost, but also lower quality, consulting services. These companies tend to copy and paste the records into a more convenient format but fail to add value through medical analysis and explanation, supporting research, professional opinions related to causation, red flags, missing record identification, or case vulnerabilities. When you hire my firm, you get all of this and more.”

Loveless continues, “We give law firms what they don’t even know they’re missing.”

Loveless’ impressive client list, built largely through word of mouth, is a testament to the life experience he brings to consulting. At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, he was a Healthcare Consultant acting in the role of Interim Director of a California hospital’s Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit, where he was recognized internationally for leading his teams in innovative approaches to address an unprecedented crisis. He’s also written about how hospitals and other medical centers can take steps to become more efficient, and he is currently writing his first book, which will be aimed at helping nurses recognize their full potential and leverage their knowledge and expertise.

Loveless’ ability to apply career experience to benefit his attorney clients is evidenced by the ever-growing and impressive list of testimonials on his website.

One anonymous attorney wrote, “Your report gives me a lot more than I had before. I am now going to settle for so much more on this case,” echoing many similar positive reviews.

Loveless has now taken on another challenge as well, helping other nurses learn and grow in the legal nurse consulting field. Through his company, Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring, he provides one-on-one mentorship to guide nurses from the bedside into the complex medico-legal world. His driving passion behind this project is to help nurses fully recognize and leverage their true value as they take steps from where they are toward growing the career of their dreams.

