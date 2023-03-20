The CA Essential Universal Docking Station is a compact versatile U SB-C docking station for your laptop. Organize your workspace, power your laptop and connect all your peripherals with a single USB-C cable. The docking station is compatible with laptops that have USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

CA Essential Universal Docking Station DS-6000 Connect up to three simultaneous 4K displays, and all your other laptop peripherals from a single USB-C cable

Work efficiently and increase productivity with this TAA compliant docking station that offers complete connectivity and charges your laptop

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the CA Essential Universal Docking Station DS-6000 . This versatile, compact solution organizes your workspace, powers your laptop, and allows you to easily connect all your peripherals with a single USB-C cable. Featuring support for up to three 4K HDMI monitor displays, this laptop docking station is designed to enhance productivity for both PC and Mac users running Windows 10/11 or Mac OS 10.6 and above. It is also TAA compliant.

A modern tool for today’s evolving work environments

Gone are the days of managing a single inbox. Today we juggle email, chat rooms like Slack or Skype, as well as online meetings with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet. Then add dozens of open tabs and documents and modern work becomes a dizzying array of task switching that research shows reduces productivity .

Modern technology like the CA Essential Universal Docking Station DS-6000 provides hybrid, mobile, in-office, and work from home employees with a productivity enhancing tool that enables triple monitor support. It’s well documented that dual monitors increase productivity and other studies show the use of three monitors further increase productivity over the use of two . Reducing the amount of time toggling between tabs, apps, meetings, and chats enables faster workflow with fewer clicks.

Give your laptop more capabilities

The CA Essential Universal Docking Station DS-6000 not only enables improved workflow, it enhances the abilities of your laptop through the addition of a variety of ports, allowing input devices, external drives, monitors, and Ethernet to be instantly connected to your PC or Mac via a single USB-C cable.

“Laptop docking stations are a great way for employers to create workstations with seamless transition for hybrid workers while offering remote employees a way to create a professional, productive workstation at home,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The CA Essential Universal Docking Station is another addition to our product portfolio that proves quality doesn’t have to mean expensive.”

CA Essential Universal Docking Station DS-6000 features and availability

The CA Essential Universal Docking Station (MSRP $189.99) is available now on Amazon.com and through most IT resellers. Features include:

Single USB-C connection to your laptop

Triple 4K HDMI connections with DisplayLink technology. All ports up to 4K@60Hz All three HDMI ports work simultaneously with laptops supporting Thunderbolt 3 or 4 technologies, while older laptops that do not support Thunderbolt or DisplayPort Alt Mode will still have support for two HDMI outputs with the DisplayLink technology

4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with two ports on back and one on front

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports on front

10/100/1000Mbps GbE port

130-watt dual voltage power adapter included

Up to 96-watt power delivery

Integrated K-Slot (cable not included)

Tethered USB-C cable (0.6 meter) for connection to PC or Mac

Compatible with Windows 10/11 and Mac OS 10.6 and above

TAA compliant, meeting standards for use by U.S. government

Cyber Acoustics has laptop docking stations for all use cases

The CA Essentials line of laptop docking stations includes USB-C hubs to meet any style of work. The CA Essential Micro Docking Station DS-1500 is perfect for travel, fitting easily in a backpack or briefcase. The DS-1500 also features Qi wireless charging.

The CA Essential Docking Station DS-2000 includes complete laptop connectivity and integrated cooling fans for improved laptop performance, making it a perfect choice for heavily used laptops, or co-working spaces where multiple people may dock and undock throughout the day.

The CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000 is a compact USB-C hub with support for dual 4K HDMI displays, and featuring a bevy of ports for complete connectivity and workspace organization, while powering and charging your laptop.

For more information about how to choose the right laptop docking station visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/choosing-the-right-laptop-docking-station .

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, call centers, healthcare facilities, and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost electronics recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, earbuds, USB speakers, and webcams from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries or a power supply. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

