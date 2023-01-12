SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Adam Deckinger has been named General Counsel and Secretary, effective immediately. Deckinger has been with the company since 2018, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Law and Compliance. Deckinger will report directly to Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods.

Deckinger will succeed Amy Tu, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, who was named President, International & Chief Administrative Officer September 22, 2022.

Deckinger has more than 15 years of legal experience and has held multiple leadership positions within the Tyson law department. His duties have included management of all Tyson litigation, regulatory enforcement and compliance, legal counsel to all business segment presidents, securities, board governance, commercial transactions, and oversight of Tyson’s merger and acquisition activities. Most recently, Deckinger was responsible for leading all team members within the Law and Compliance function globally.

Prior to joining Tyson, Deckinger worked in The Boeing Company’s global litigation and investigations team and as an attorney in private practice. Deckinger also held two judicial clerkships in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“Adam is a proven leader and true partner to the business who has helped the company navigate through some of the most significant issues and risks we’ve faced in recent years, and I am confident that he will help to build our future as OneTyson,” said King.

Deckinger holds a J.D from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.S. in Computer Science from Florida State University.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

