HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2022 and through the date of this press release included:

Maintained strong production of 41.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) (50% liquids), or 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”);

Generated net income of $66.7 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022; Adjusted Net Income totaled $48.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, mainly reflecting the adjustment for unrealized derivative gain and derivative premiums;

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million for the third quarter of 2022; Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA totaled $497.6 million;

Produced Free Cash Flow of $71.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, the 19 th consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow; Year-to-date Free Cash Flow totaled $351.5 million;

consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow; Increased cash and cash equivalents to $447.1 million, up 74% from $257.6 million at September 30, 2021; Decreased Net Debt by 48% year-over-year to $254.3 million as of September 30, 2022;

Continued significant improvement in the Company’s leverage profile with Net Debt to trailing twelve months (“TTM”) Adjusted EBITDA of 0.5 times compared to 2.5 times one year ago; and

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into an amendment to the credit agreement for its first priority secured revolving facility, which, among other things, extended the maturity date and the lender’s commitment by up to one year to January 3, 2024.

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had another very strong quarter of outstanding operational and financial results. Delivering consistent production volumes, coupled with sustained higher pricing allowed W&T to generate significant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. We delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $113.9 million in the third quarter and nearly $500 million for the first nine months of 2022. We also generated positive Free Cash Flow for the 19th consecutive quarter, totaling $71.1 million in the third quarter and over $350 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This has placed W&T in a much stronger financial position, with cash on hand of $447 million and our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 0.5 times. Our proven strategy focused on free cash flow generation and operational excellence has positioned us well for the future.”

“As you can see, we are well-positioned for continued success in this strong commodity price environment, with stable production that we expect to support our positive outlook on continuing to generate meaningful free cash flow. Our strong financial position provides us with optionality and flexibility moving forward. We will continue to evaluate growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically, and we are poised to execute on accretive opportunities that meet our long-standing and proven criteria. We remain focused on executing our strategy and committed to increasing shareholder value.”

Production, Prices, and Revenue: Production for the third quarter of 2022 was 41.5 MBoe/d, which was at the mid-point of the Company’s guidance range provided for the quarter. This represented a decrease of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19% from 34.8 MBoe/d for the corresponding period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 production was comprised of 15.7 MBbl/d of oil (38%), 4.9 MBbl/d of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) (12%), and 125.0 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of natural gas (50%).

W&T’s average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) before realized derivative settlements was $68.39 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2% from $69.55 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 67% from $41.05 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021. Crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices, before realized derivative settlements, for the third quarter of 2022 were $90.23 per barrel, $37.17 per barrel, and $9.89 per Mcf, respectively.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $266.5 million, which was slightly lower than second quarter 2022 revenue of $273.8 million and 99% higher than $133.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Lease Operating Expense: Lease operating expense (“LOE”), which includes base lease operating expenses, insurance premiums, workovers, facilities maintenance, and hurricane repairs, was $59.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which was within the previously provided guidance range. This compared to $53.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $39.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021. On a component basis for the third quarter of 2022, base LOE and insurance premiums were $50.0 million, workovers were $1.3 million, and facilities maintenance and other expenses were $7.7 million. On a unit of production basis, LOE was $15.46 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $13.73 per Boe for the second quarter of 2022 and $12.32 per Boe for the third quarter of 2021.

Gathering, Transportation Costs, and Production Taxes: Gathering, transportation costs, and production taxes totaled $12.2 million ($3.20 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.2 million ($2.38 per Boe) in the second quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million ($2.06 per Boe) in the third quarter of 2021. Production taxes increased due to higher realized natural gas prices during the third quarter of 2022.

Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization, and Accretion (“DD&A”): DD&A, including accretion expense related to asset retirement obligations (“ARO”), was $8.93 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $8.90 per Boe and $8.20 per Boe for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively.

General & Administrative Expenses (“G&A”): G&A was $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, which included non-recurring costs for professional services related to transitioning substantially all of the Company’s information technology infrastructure and related services from the incumbent provider to new internal IT staff or to other providers. This compares to $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a unit of production basis, G&A was $6.04 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.88 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 and $4.18 per Boe in the corresponding period of 2021.

Derivative (Gain) Loss: In the third quarter of 2022, W&T reported a net loss of $38.7 million related to commodity derivative activities. Realized derivative loss for the quarter was $132.3 million. These realized derivative losses during the third quarter were partially offset by an unrealized gain of $93.5 million, resulting from the change in value of outstanding derivative contracts since the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported a net gain of $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $73.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 related to commodity derivative activities.

For the remainder of 2022, W&T is approximately 20% hedged for oil and is fully hedged for natural gas. A significant portion of the W&T’s natural gas hedges, in the form of sold swaps and purchased calls and puts, were entered into in conjunction with the non-recourse Mobile Bay term loan entered into by borrowers owned by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Aquasition Energy LLC and will continue through the life of that loan.

A summary of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions is provided on W&T’s website in the “Investors” section under the “Financial Information” tab.

Interest Expense: Net interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million compared to $18.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Income Tax: W&T reported income tax expense of $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, a substantial majority of which was deferred. This compares to the recognition of income tax expense of $31.1 million and an income tax benefit of $5.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity: As of September 30, 2022, W&T had available liquidity of $497.1 million comprised of $447.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $50.0 million of borrowing availability under W&T’s first priority secured revolving facility provided by Calculus Lending LLC (“Calculus”). At quarter-end, the Company had total debt of $701.5 million (or Net Debt of $254.3 million, net of cash and cash equivalents), consisting of the balance of the non-recourse Mobile Bay term loan of $152.0 million and $549.5 million of 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs for both instruments. Total debt decreased by $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2022. Net Debt decreased by $77.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from strong cash flows throughout the quarter driven by high oil and gas prices. As of September 30, 2022, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.5 times.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into an amendment to the credit agreement for its first priority secured revolving facility, which, among other things, extended the maturity date and Calculus’ commitment by up to one year to January 3, 2024.

The Company continues to monitor the capital markets for opportunities to refinance all or a portion of its 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes (due November 2023). Mr. Krohn commented, “We are evaluating the available options to refinance the outstanding Second Lien Notes. Should the capital markets remain volatile, we’re confident that the Company will be able to repay these notes prior to maturity out of future expected free cash flows, cash on hand, and access to our unused $100 million at-the-market equity program.”

Capital Expenditures and Acquisitions: Capital expenditures (excluding changes in working capital associated with investing activities) in the third quarter of 2022 were $4.5 million and $30.0 million in the first nine months of 2022. Additionally, during the first nine months of 2022, the Company spent $51.5 million to acquire working interests in the Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields.

2022 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM

W&T’s guidance range for capital expenditures in 2022 has been reduced to a range of $65 million to $75 million for the full year, which excludes acquisition opportunities. The reduction from the previously provided range of $70 million to $90 million reflects timing deferrals related to capital expected to now be deployed in early 2023 rather than late 2022. Included in this range are planned expenditures related to one deepwater well and three shelf wells, as well as capital costs for facilities, leasehold, seismic and recompletions. The Company has significant flexibility to adjust its spending because it has no long-term rig commitments or near-term drilling obligations.

The guidance range for plugging and abandonment expenditures in 2022 is revised to between $65 million and $75 million. The Company spent $21.5 million on ARO settlements in the third quarter of 2022 and $61.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Front-end Engineering and Design (“FEED”) and permitting processes are underway on the Holy Grail well at Garden Banks 783 in the Magnolia Field. The Company expects to activate and mobilize the drilling rig in the first half of 2023. The well is planned to commence drilling in the second quarter of 2023.

Well Recompletions and Workovers

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company performed two recompletions and five workovers that positively impacted production for the quarter. W&T plans to continue to perform recompletions and workovers that meet its economic thresholds.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Production and Expense Guidance

The guidance for the fourth quarter 2022 in the table below represents the Company’s current expectations. Fourth quarter production guidance was reduced by 1.5 MBoe/d at the midpoint, primarily due to unplanned downtime at the outside-operated Neptune field and temporary maintenance downtime at the Mobile Bay field. Please refer to the section entitled “Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements” below for risk factors that could impact guidance.

Production Fourth Quarter 2022 Oil (MBbl) 1,332 – 1,472 NGLs (MBbl) 385 – 425 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,676 – 11,800 Total equivalents (MBoe) 3,500 – 3,860 Average daily equivalents (MBoe/d) 38.0 – 42.0 Expenses Fourth Quarter 2022 Lease operating expense ($MM) $67.0 – $73.0 Gathering, transportation & production taxes ($MM) $10.0 – $12.0 General & administrative – cash ($MM) $17.0 – $19.0 General & administrative – non-cash ($MM) $2.5 – $2.7 DD&A ($ per Boe) $8.50 – $9.50 Interest expense, net ($MM) $17.0 – $19.0

The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in a range between 20% and 21%, of which approximately 85% is expected to be deferred, non-cash tax expense.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Oil $ 130,560 $ 159,264 $ 74,265 $ 412,526 $ 240,418 NGLs 16,875 16,735 12,205 47,430 30,397 Natural gas 113,673 92,413 45,137 257,452 113,816 Other 5,377 5,396 2,339 13,889 7,790 Total revenues 266,485 273,808 133,946 731,297 392,421 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 59,010 52,976 39,490 155,397 129,399 Gathering, transportation costs and production taxes 12,199 9,181 6,593 26,647 19,687 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 34,113 34,360 26,291 99,384 83,879 General and administrative expenses 23,047 14,967 13,391 51,790 38,090 Total operating expenses 128,369 111,484 85,765 333,218 271,055 Operating income 138,116 162,324 48,181 398,079 121,366 Interest expense, net 16,849 18,183 18,910 54,915 50,474 Derivative loss (gain) 38,749 (8,854 ) 73,137 109,892 179,156 Other (income) expense, net (600 ) (1,534 ) — (1,229 ) 964 Income (loss) before income taxes 83,118 154,529 (43,866 ) 234,501 (109,228 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,397 31,093 (5,902 ) 46,801 (18,846 ) Net income (loss) $ 66,721 $ 123,436 $ (37,964 ) $ 187,700 $ (90,382 ) Basic(1) $ 0.46 $ 0.85 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.30 $ (0.64 ) Diluted 0.46 0.85 (0.27 ) 1.30 (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 143,116 143,020 142,297 143,026 142,231 Diluted 145,882 144,525 142,297 144,696 142,231 (1) Includes the effect of income allocated to nonvested shares.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales volumes: Oil (MBbls) 1,447 1,476 1,083 4,227 3,812 NGL (MBbls) 454 384 376 1,187 1,105 Natural gas (MMcf) 11,499 11,995 10,481 33,965 33,469 Total oil and natural gas (MBoe) (1) 3,818 3,859 3,206 11,075 10,495 Average daily equivalent sales (MBoe/d) 41.5 42.4 34.8 40.6 38.4 Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements): Oil ($/Bbl) $ 90.23 $ 107.90 $ 68.57 $ 97.59 $ 63.07 NGLs ($/Bbl) 37.17 43.58 32.46 39.96 27.51 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 9.89 7.70 4.31 7.58 3.40 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) 68.39 69.55 41.05 64.78 36.65 Average operating expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 15.46 $ 13.73 $ 12.32 $ 14.03 $ 12.33 Gathering, transportation and production taxes 3.20 2.38 2.06 2.41 1.88 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8.93 8.90 8.20 8.97 7.99 General and administrative expenses 6.04 3.88 4.18 4.68 3.63

(1) MBoe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of crude oil, condensate or NGLs (totals may not compute due to rounding). The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, NGLs and natural gas may differ significantly. The realized prices presented above are volume-weighted for production in the respective period.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 447,130 $ 245,799 Restricted cash 4,417 4,417 Receivables: Oil and natural gas sales 89,195 54,919 Joint interest, net 16,815 9,745 Total receivables 106,010 64,664 Prepaid expenses and other assets 53,014 43,379 Total current assets 610,571 358,259 Oil and natural gas properties and other 8,801,788 8,657,252 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 8,071,830 7,992,000 Oil and natural gas properties and other, net 729,958 665,252 Restricted deposits for asset retirement obligations 21,760 16,019 Deferred income taxes 62,334 102,505 Other assets 65,681 51,172 Total assets $ 1,490,304 $ 1,193,207 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,051 $ 67,409 Undistributed oil and natural gas proceeds 59,518 36,243 Advances from joint interest partners 3,017 15,072 Asset retirement obligations 54,886 56,419 Accrued liabilities 155,849 106,273 Current portion of long-term debt 35,450 42,960 Total current liabilities 380,771 324,376 Long-term debt, net 665,973 687,938 Asset retirement obligations, less current portion 398,724 368,076 Other liabilities 99,853 59,997 Shareholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 146,031 issued and 143,162 outstanding at September 30, 2022; 145,732 issued and 142,863 outstanding at December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 557,386 552,923 Retained deficit (588,237 ) (775,937 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,869 shares for both dates presented (24,167 ) (24,167 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (55,017 ) (247,180 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 1,490,304 $ 1,193,207

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 66,721 $ 123,436 $ (37,964 ) $ 187,700 $ (90,382 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 34,113 34,360 26,292 99,384 83,879 Amortization of debt items and other items 1,749 1,771 1,128 6,114 4,095 Share-based compensation 2,645 2,014 859 5,179 1,779 Derivative loss (gain) 38,749 (8,854 ) 73,137 109,892 179,156 Derivative cash (payments) receipts, net (71,249 ) 100,742 (24,000 ) (1,022 ) (39,554 ) Derivative cash premium payments — (46,111 ) (6,793 ) (46,111 ) (32,368 ) Deferred income taxes 13,140 27,764 (5,820 ) 40,171 (18,826 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Oil and natural gas receivables 9,960 (6,462 ) 11,894 (34,276 ) 504 Joint interest receivables (3,445 ) 851 (1,262 ) (7,070 ) (2,172 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,276 (17,909 ) (12,868 ) (26,816 ) (30,473 ) Income tax (1,743 ) 3,179 (61 ) 1,480 (153 ) Asset retirement obligation settlements (21,510 ) (34,283 ) (8,531 ) (61,285 ) (19,744 ) Cash advances from joint interest partners (2,242 ) (1,263 ) 13,924 (12,055 ) 9,999 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 18,928 30,987 35,162 65,566 65,551 Net cash provided by operating activities 89,092 210,222 65,097 326,851 111,291 Investing activities: Investment in oil and natural gas properties, equipment, and other (4,477 ) (8,050 ) (10,169 ) (29,966 ) (16,023 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities associated with investing activities (2,451 ) (8,416 ) 6,695 (8,237 ) 3,617 Acquisition of property interests (3,849 ) (17,472 ) — (51,474 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,777 ) (33,938 ) (3,474 ) (89,677 ) (12,406 ) Financing activities: Repayments on credit facility — — — — (80,000 ) Proceeds from Term Loan — — — — 215,000 Repayments on Term Loan (8,896 ) (12,311 ) (11,778 ) (33,837 ) (11,778 ) Debt issuance costs (716 ) (1,290 ) (1,409 ) (2,006 ) (8,249 ) Other 703 (434 ) — — — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,909 ) (14,035 ) (13,187 ) (35,843 ) 114,973 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 69,406 162,249 48,436 201,331 213,858 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 382,141 219,892 209,148 250,216 43,726 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 451,547 $ 382,141 $ 257,584 $ 451,547 $ 257,584

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Information

Certain financial information included in W&T’s financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “Net Debt”, “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Free Cash Flow”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Prior period amounts have been conformed to the methodology and presentation of the current period.

We calculate Net Debt as total debt (current and long-term portions), less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company’s financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that the Company believes affect comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include unrealized commodity derivative loss (gain), amortization and write-off of derivative premium, bad debt reserve, deferred tax benefit, gain on debt transactions, release of restricted funds, litigation (including nonrecurring IT-related legal fees), share-based compensation and other.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 66,721 $ 123,436 $ (37,964 ) $ 187,700 $ (90,382 ) Selected items Unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss and effect of derivative premiums, net (28,161 ) 86,272 43,916 98,607 127,374 Allowance for credit losses (418 ) 181 1 (119 ) 9 Non-recurring costs related to IT services transition 6,393 — — 6,393 — Other (600 ) (1,534 ) — (1,229 ) 80 Tax effect of selected items (1) 4,785 (17,833 ) (9,223 ) (21,767 ) (26,767 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 48,720 $ 190,522 $ (3,270 ) $ 269,585 $ 10,314 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ 1.33 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.88 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 1.32 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.86 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 143,116 143,020 142,297 143,026 142,231 Diluted 145,882 144,525 142,297 144,696 143,497

(1) Selected items were tax effected with the Federal Statutory Rate of 21% for each respective period.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted EBITDA/ Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, excluding the unrealized commodity derivative gain or loss, amortization and write-off of derivative premium, allowance for credit losses, gain on debt transactions, share-based compensation, litigation (including nonrecurring IT-related legal fees), and other. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand W&T’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as W&T calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA (defined above), less capital expenditures, plugging and abandonment costs and interest expense (all on an accrual basis). For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and the lease maintenance costs) and equipment, furniture and fixtures, but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Company management believes that Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of its current operating activities after the impact of accrued capital expenditures, plugging and abandonment costs and interest expense and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. There is no commonly accepted definition of Free Cash Flow within the industry. Accordingly, Free Cash Flow, as defined and calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to Free Cash Flow or other similarly named non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. While the Company includes interest expense in the calculation of Free Cash Flow, other mandatory debt service requirements of future payments of principal at maturity (if such debt is not refinanced) are excluded from the calculation of Free Cash Flow. These and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from Free Cash Flow would reduce cash available for other uses.

The following tables present (i) a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities, a GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, as defined by the Company and (ii) a reconciliation of the Company’s net income (loss), a GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, as such terms are defined by the Company.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 66,721 $ 123,436 $ (37,964 ) $ 187,700 $ (90,382 ) Interest expense, net 16,849 18,183 18,910 54,915 50,474 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,397 31,093 (5,902 ) 46,801 (18,846 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 34,113 34,360 26,291 99,384 83,879 Unrealized commodity derivative (gain) loss and effect of derivative premiums, net (28,161 ) 86,272 43,916 98,607 127,374 Allowance for credit losses (418 ) 181 1 (119 ) 9 Non-cash incentive compensation 2,645 2,014 859 5,179 1,779 Non-recurring costs related to IT services transition 6,393 — — 6,393 — Other (600 ) (1,534 ) — (1,229 ) 80 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,939 $ 294,005 $ 46,111 $ 497,631 $ 154,367 Investment in oil and natural gas properties, equipment and other (4,477 ) (8,050 ) (10,169 ) (29,966 ) (16,023 ) Asset retirement obligation settlements (21,510 ) (34,283 ) (8,531 ) (61,285 ) (19,744 ) Interest expense, net (16,849 ) (18,183 ) (18,910 ) (54,915 ) (50,474 ) Free Cash Flow $ 71,103 $ 233,489 $ 8,501 $ 351,465 $ 68,126