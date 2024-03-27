Gold prices ascend, aiming for the $2,200 mark, buoyed by expectations of a Fed rate cut. A dip in US Treasury yields to 4.19%, slight decrease in real yields enhance Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price holds ground amid falling US Yields, soft US Dollar - March 27, 2024
- Foremost Lithium Reports Drilling Progress; Barrick Gold Withdraws From Silver Project; Cleveland-Cliffs Raises Prices And More: Wednesday’s Top Mining Stories - March 27, 2024
- Gold price increases to Rs229,500 a tola - March 27, 2024