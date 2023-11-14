The USD/CHF fell by more than 1%, settling around 0.8915. The USD weakened as markets are confident that the Fed won’t hike in December. Markets focus shifts to PPI and Retail Sales figures on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF plunges towards 0.8900 as soft US CPI and falling yields weigh - November 14, 2023
- What Wall Street expects from Alcon’s earnings - November 14, 2023
- On Holding Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.20, revenue of CHF 480.5M; raises FY23 outlook - November 14, 2023