Air Lease Corporation (AL) has announced the pricing of an offering of 600 million Euros worth of 3.70 percent senior unsecured medium-term notes that will mature on the 15th of April, 2030.The company plans to use the profit generated from this offering for general corporate activities, which could range from the acquisition of commercial aircraft to debt repayment among others.The sale of these notes is projected to conclude on the 27th of March.BBVA, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets, and Societe Generale have been selected to serve as joint book-running managers for this offering.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com