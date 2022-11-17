US retail sales figures came in stronger than expected. There are renewed expectations that the Fed will keep raising rates. Australia’s employment increased by double market expectations in October. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is slightly bearish. The US dollar stabilized, and Treasury yields remained low as investors tried to predict the direction of Federal Reserve policy … Continued

