Aussie fell on Monday as the safe-haven dollar rose amid unrest in China. The stringent COVID-19 restrictions have fueled demonstrations in China. The PBOC will lower the reserve requirement ratio to boost growth. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. The risk-sensitive pair fell on Monday as investors scrambled for safety in the dollar amid unrest in … Continued

