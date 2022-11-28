Aussie fell on Monday as the safe-haven dollar rose amid unrest in China. The stringent COVID-19 restrictions have fueled demonstrations in China. The PBOC will lower the reserve requirement ratio to boost growth. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. The risk-sensitive pair fell on Monday as investors scrambled for safety in the dollar amid unrest in … Continued
